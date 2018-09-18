Scottsdale League for the Arts announces upcoming season

The Scottsdale League for the Arts is hosting a series of food-centric fundraising events for the upcoming season.

The member-based nonprofit organization has donated $4.5 million to arts in Maricopa County since 2000 through these types of fundraisers, a press release claims.

The group’s signature event, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival, slated for April 12-14, 2019 in downtown Scottsdale, is a weekend full of culinary tastings, cooking demonstrations, live music, spirits, wine and beer samplings that showcase the Valley’s culinary talent as well as winemakers, brewmasters and spirit producers.

Filling out its culinary calendar, the Scottsdale League for the Arts hosts Cooks + Corks at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North Friday, Nov. 2; The Brunch Club at Mountain Shadows Dec. 1; the Arizona Burger Battle March 22 at the Scottsdale Waterfront; and The Cocktail Society at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts April 12.

“Our elected board of directors work tirelessly to inspire and rally our members and the community in fundraising for the arts through the tastiest fundraisers in town,“ Glenn Azzari, newly appointed president of Scottsdale League for the Arts, said in a prepared statement.

“This year, the 41st, promises epicurean events in every flavor of fun — for a cause.”

The league’s volunteer board of directors is responsible for leading this annual menu of fine events, a release states.

In 2018-19, Mr. Azzari will serve as the president of the board of directors. John Dresh as vice president; Sue Zacchini as treasure; Carol Langond as secretary; Jerry McMahon as immediate past president; and Bill Slack, Amanda Straus, Kristin Vella and Susan Wells as directors make up the rest of the board.

