Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art to celebrate Museum Day with free tickets

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will be free to all guests Saturday, Sept. 22, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day.

During the event, participating museums across the United States embrace the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities — which offer free admission every day — and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day ticket, according to a press release.

Tickets, which provide free admission for two people, will be available to download beginning at midnight Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Smithsonian.com/museumday.

A “Get A Ticket” button will appear on the Smithsonian website and those interested can enter their name, email address and confirm the museum they wish to attend before downloading your ticket. One ticket per email address is permitted.

“SMoCA is pleased to participate in this national event by offering free admission to celebrate the importance and relevance of museums today,” Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA acting director, said in a prepared statement. “We invite you to see the wide array of artistic styles and approaches that we currently have on view — from digital and experiential to drawing and painting.”

Exhibitions that will be on view at SMoCA on Sept. 22 include Wild Things: Adventures with the Permanent Collection; Infinity Room; and Situations.

Wild Things is an exhibit that focuses on animals in print, paint and sculpture. It explores the relationship between the artist and animal such as horses, snakes, coyotes, bats, beavers and cats, among several others.

The exhibit will introduce local artists such as Mayme Kratz, Randy Slack and Anne Coe. Their work will go along side pieces from William Wegman, Lynda Bengalis and Alexander Calder.

Infinity Room comes from Los Angeles-based artist Refik Anadol. It utilizes a mirrored room that uses light, sound and technology to create a three-dimensional kinetic and architectonic space, according to a release.

This exhibit is part of Mr. Anadol’s self-proclaimed ongoing research that he calls “temporary immersive environment experiments.” which refer to the state of consciousness known as immersion.

Situations is the first solo museum exhibition of the Brazilian-born artist Lydia Okumura that showcases installations, indoor and outdoor sculptures and works on paper. The exhibition, spanning two galleries, is a survey of Ms. Okumura’s career, with work dating from 1971.

On display is the installation In Front of Light for which Ms. Okumura won a prize in the 1977 São Paulo Biennial, along with additional installations from the 1970s and 1980s. These include the colored-string installation, Prismatic Appearance, from 1975, and several wire mesh sculptures recreated from Ms. Okumura’s 1984 solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo, including the installation Labyrinth.

