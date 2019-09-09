Scottsdale Museum of the West announces slew of activities

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is at 3830 N. Marshall Way. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

The Scottsdale Museum of the West recently announced several exhibits and activities slated to take place at the museum through the fall months.

SMoW will host public openings for By Beauty Obsessed: Gilbert Waldman Collects the West and Maynard Dixon’s American West; celebrate Smithsonian Magazine’s National Museum Day; host a new fundraiser called Saddle Up; and host a Veteran’s Day event.

The public opening of By Beauty Obsessed: Gilbert Waldman Collects the West is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 10 and will run until Aug. 23, 2020, according to a press release.

The exhibit that features over 50 artworks collected across several decades, which Phoenix-Scottsdale resident Gilbert Waldman collected, that showcase the beauty of New Mexico, Arizona, Northern Plains and the Mountain West.

Dr. Tricia Loscher, assistant director — collections, exhibitions and research at SMoW, and Christy Vezolles, an avid art collector, appraiser and writer, as well as a trustee at the Heard Museum are all co-curating the exhibit.

Smithsonian Magazine’s National Museum Day is Saturday, Sept. 21 and SMoW is participating, for the second year in a row, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On this day, guests can gain free admission to a single museum by downloading their admit two-guests ticket at https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/.

This method is the only way to gain free access and patrons can download tickets up to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Last year, the museum hosted over 1,000 guests, it claimed via a release.

Maynard Dixon’s Two Eagles. (Photo courtesy of James Hart Photography)

SMoW’s First Annual “Saddle Up” fundraiser event will be Sunday, Oct. 13. The museum expects to host many VIPs and Western Lifestyle Influencers.

Two days later, the public opening of Maynard Dixon’s American West, an exclusive exhibition featuring nearly 300 artworks from iconic Western artist, Maynard Dixon. The museum claims this to be a comprehensive retrospective exhibit of Mr. Dixon’s lifework and artistic career.

Featured in this exhibition are pieces such as Cloud World, Earth Knower and an 8-by-15-foot Kit Carson with Mountain Men mural. This exhibition is with SMoW through Aug. 3, 2020.

Dr. Loscher and Dr. Mark Sublette, who is the founder of the Maynard Dixon Museum and the Medicine Man Gallery in Tucson, co-curated the exhibit.

For Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 11. SMoW will be open, despite usually closing on Mondays. Veterans and their families can visit the museum for free that day,

