Scottsdale Musical Theater Co. presents ‘That Irving Berlin Thing’ April 19-20

Scottsdale Musical Theater Co. presents the return of their original, world-premiere musical, “That Irving Berlin Thing” April 19-20. It is a two-act revue featuring more than 40 of the legend’s most notable – and rarely-heard – songs.
“More than just a biography of the legendary composer, ‘That Irving Berlin Thing’ explores the cultural impact Berlin had not only during his time, but for decades to come – from his early association with the ‘Ziegfeld Follies’ and Hollywood, his military service and undying patriotism to his unabashed celebration of the holidays,” according to a release.
“That Irving Berlin Thing” was conceived, written and directed by award-winning performer/director Hector Coris with musical arrangements by Curtis Moeller.
The featured performers are Hector Coris, Melissa Kamel, Lauren Koeritzer,Michael Schauble and Karylin Veres with narration by Bill Diekmann.
The show will also feature a four-piece band led by musical director Joni Van Rossum.
“It is vital to preserve these classics of the ‘Great American Songbook,’ which are in danger of becoming lost in the public consciousness. These songs are timeless and speak to a huge part of our cultural history,” Hector Coris, creator and long-time cabaret performer, said in the release.
Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 19-20 at the Tempe Center for the Arts , 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.
Tickets are $33-42 and are available by calling 602-909-4215, online at www.scottsdalemusicaltheater.com or at the TCA box office.
