Scottsdale Musical Theater Company announces ‘Man of La Mancha’ cast

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company welcomed its cast for “Man of La Mancha,” with guest star Peter Scolari taking on the role of Don Quixote.

Peter Scolari

Mr. Scolari is the Emmy Award-winner from iconic TV shows such as “Bosom Buddies” (opposite Tom Hanks), “Newhart” and more recently, “Girls” on HBO and “Gotham.” On Broadway, he has appeared in “Lucky Guy,” “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” according to a press release.

Joining Mr. Scolari will be Alexus Poulette as Aldonza, Hector Coris as Sancho, Jason Chacon as Innkeeper, Matt Newhard as Padre, Patrick Lose as Dr. Carasco, Krista Monaghan as Antonia, Estrella Para as Housekeeper, Josh Pike as Barber, Chris Fidler as Pedro, Addam Donada as Jose, Rudy Bogojevich as Tenorio, Keegan Luther as Paco, Ryan Monaghan as Anselmo, Dylan Romero as Juan and Thom Ratke as Captain of the Guard.

The ensemble includes Anna Marie Casteneda, Kameron Cochrane, Karis Eliese, Kristen Gadzik and Ryley Hansen.

“Man of La Mancha” is a long-lasting Broadway musical. It is the story of Don Quixote and his quest as a Knight Errant, righting all wrongs in search of his “Impossible Dream” while battling giants and ogres and windmills, all in the name of his Lady Dulcinea.

The production will feature David Hock as director. Joni Van Rossum will lead musical direction while Kevin Hayward will conduct the live 20-piece orchestra, a release states.

Celebrating its 10th year in the Valley, SMTC strives to bring :Broadway’s favorites back to life,” presenting full, large-scale productions of Broadway musicals in their original versions.

Tickets are on sale ranging from $42 to $58, with senior and student discounts available. Group rates are also available. The show will be at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway.

