Scottsdale Philharmonic announces fall schedule

The Scottsdale Philharmonic. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced its fall slate of concerts with three performances planned for the autumnal months.

Those concerts include Oct. 13, Nov. 24 and Dec. 15 with the concerts in October and November being free while the one in December will be ticketed, according to a press release.

The first two will take place at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, and the third will be at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.

“These concerts provide great entertainment for the whole family,” Joy Partridge, co-founder and president of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, said in a prepared statement. “We have a great line-up of music to share with our audience.”

The Oct. 13 performance will feature pieces from Ludwig Van Beethoven and George Frederic Handel with pianist Qingqing Ye performing alongside the orchestra.

The Nov. 24 concert will feature work from Joseph Haydn, Gioachini Rossini and Jean Sibelius. The Dec. 15 concert will be a holiday performance.

Founded in 2012, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit with a mission statement of bringing free classical concerts to the community. The organization is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors.

