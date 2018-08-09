Scottsdale Philharmonic announces program for free concert on Oct. 14

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is performing its next free classical music concert from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd.

Pieces to be performed by the Philharmonic on Oct. 14 and their composers include:

Piano Concerto No. 1 by Liszt, featuring Pianist Qingqing Ye;

The Swan of Tuonela by Sibelius; and

“Coriolan Overture” by Beethoven.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic mission is to bring classical music free of charge to people of all ages.

“Our mission has now grown,” says Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

“We are creating an Annual Children’s Concert to introduce all 3rd graders to classical music. We also are working on forming a Scottsdale Symphony Orchestra for all high school students in the valley, and we are providing music scholarships for underprivileged youth.”

The Scottsdale Philharmonic continues with free concerts. The next free concert is on Sunday, Nov. 18. This concert will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E Bell Road.

For a $15 tax-deductible donation, attendees can have a VIP preferred seat — payable on the website. Doors open at 3 p.m. for each concert, and free parking is available.

Mark your calendars 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 for the Philharmonic’s Holiday Concert at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for this special event are $5-$10 and can be ordered now at ScottsdalePhilharmonic.com.

