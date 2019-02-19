Scottsdale Philharmonic announces two classical music concerts

The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its two free classical music concerts from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays, March 24 and May 19 at the Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E. Shea Blvd.

The March 24 concert will feature the Brahms: 2nd Piano Concerto, with piano soloist Dr. Caio Pagano. There will also be a Musical Medley of Rodgers and Hammerstein/Lerner and Loewe, according to a press release.

The May 19 concert presents the music of Gershwin and Strauss and a guest appearance by the Fred Astaire Dancers.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic stays true, a release states, to its mission to bring classical music free of charge to people of all ages.

“These spring concerts offer great entertainment for the whole family,” Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, said in a prepared statement.

“Our mission is growing. This past year, we began work to form a Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra for all high school students in the valley. We are also working to create an Annual Scottsdale Children’s Concert to introduce all 3rd graders to classical music. Last spring, we provided music camp scholarships to underprivileged youth.”

