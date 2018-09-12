Scottsdale plays host to its 3rd Pinners Conference in November

Pinterest fans will visit Scottsdale by the thousands Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10, for a conference at WestWorld.

Those who attend the Pinners Conference – more than 10,000 are expected – can create their own customized weekend with classes, presenters and a retail floor featuring 300 local and national brands, according to a release from event organizers.

The goal is to bring participants an “inspiring experience,” stated Roxanne Bennett, Pinners Conference co-founder. “We hope our attendees leave feeling enlightened, encouraged, creative and happy.”

Class themes include home and décor, beauty and fashion, health and fitness, DIY and crafts and more. Some of the nation’s “top experts, influencers and creators” will lead sessions on popular trends, according to the release.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2015, this is the third time Scottsdale is the host of the event.

“We’ve been amazed by how quickly everyone picked up on the vision,” stated co-founder Kendall Bennett. “People love the classes; they love the shopping; they love the pervasive feeling of sharing that happens at Pinners.”

Conference hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission tickets range from $8 (general admission with access to all exhibitors, shopping and make-and-takes) to $129 for a “V.I.Pinner” pass, including VIP/blogger party, swag and prizes, two-day class pass, early shop times, in-show VIP room, no wait times and more.

Other packages are available. Visit: az.pinnersconference.com.

