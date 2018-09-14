Scottsdale polo championship includes 6 matches during 2 days of shows, events

Nacho Figueras, Ashley Busch, Pete Webb and Kareem Rosser will take to the polo field at WestWorld of Scottsdale Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, for The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower.

Mr. Figueras, a Ralph Lauren model and polo player, will make his debut at the event with the three-time defending champions, Aspen Valley Polo Club, in the signature match of the day 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10.

“I’ve wanted to be a part of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships since it started, but the timing just never worked out until this year,” Mr. Figueras stated in a release. “Aspen Valley is the event’s three-time defending champion, and I want to help them fight toward a fourth victory.”

Ms. Busch is marking her second time playing at the Scottsdale Polo Party. She is a USPA model and polo star, the release stated. She will represent Centtrip Wales Polo Team in the signature match on Nov. 10.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in the 8th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships again this year. This is one of my favorite polo events to participate in as it draws in a dynamic crowd from around the world,” she stated.

During the two-day event, there will be six polo matches, plus several events within the event such as a preview of the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, special performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, The World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show, a Canine Couture and more.

For a full list of the events and seating options: ThePoloParty.com or call 480-423-1414.

