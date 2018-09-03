Scottsdale Polo Championships event organizers offer 18 reasons to attend event

The Eighth Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower returns Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.

The event’s organizers recently released “18 reasons” for local residents to attend the polo championship. The first was Ralph Lauren model and polo player, Nacho Figueras will make his debut at the event with the three-time defending champions, the Aspen Valley Polo Club, a release states.

The second reason, according to the list, was attendees can enjoy new cultural performances during periods of polo play such as the Phoenix Symphony, Phoenix Theatre with some Broadway musical, bagpipes performance by Ford Dudley, Phoenix Opera and the Phoenix Boys Choir.

The Arizona Humane Society Canine Couture: A Dog Fashion Show Like No Other will take place for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday was the third reason while the launching of the “Polo Party Pilsner” being brewed and debuted in coordination with Grand Canyon Brewing Company was the fourth.

The fifth reason was the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction will be on-site for its seventh year in a row, showcasing a great preview of the upcoming auction in January.

New DJ-infused party tents courtesy of the Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group including Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, El Hefe and Riot House was the sixth reason.

Taking place on Saturday between polo action is the “World’s Farthest Rugby Sevens Match” featuring Arizona State University’s rugby team playing on a field nearly two and half times longer than normal. This is the seventh reason per the list.

The World’s “Longest” Catwalk Fashion Show, the eighth reason, will include over 100 models on a catwalk that will stretch nearly 200 yards from west to east across the field.

The Apex Cup, dubbed the ninth reason, will recognize the top cars on site which will include collector cars courtesy of Barrett-Jackson, Ferrari Club of Arizona, Porsche Club, Scottsdale Corvette Club, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club, AZ Lamborghini Club, Corvette Club of America, as well as cars of Apex members and dozens of other Arizona car owners.

Hall Pass, a pop-up sports bar, will debut, allowing sports fans to watc football and other games on televisions throughout the day. This was the organizers’ 10th reason.

The all-new F.A.B. Tent, standing for fashion, art and beauty, is the 11th reason and will feature a pop-up art gallery by the Scottsdale-based Larsen Art Gallery and Auction, sideline pedicures by the Talking Stick Resort Spa, fashion displays by Evan’s Furs and LoveOverH8, a clothing line by local resident Cheryl Najafi, a release states.

An expanded event presence by Red Bull, which last year deployed its skydiving team prior to a match is the 12th reason while a second, mid-field skybox on the north side of the field is the 13th reason.

Scottsdale’s first appearance of Memo Gracida as well as teams from Italy, Malibu, Palm Beach and Wales. These teams and players are the 14th reason according to the organizers’ list.

They will join the Arizona Polo Club, Polo Azteca and Work To Ride, the first all African-American high school polo champions in American history, according to a release.

The summation of the event will be The International Sunday afternoon, the highest goal match played during the weekend featuring the best players throughout the event. These will include Nacho Figueras, Memo Gracida, Juan Bollini and Pete Webb and is the organizors’ 15th reason.

There will be a preview of the 2019 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show (the 16th reason) and an expanded general admission tents including Riot House, Whiskey Row, Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge, Hall Pass, F.A.B. Tent, N2 Publications (the 17th reason),

The penultimate reason also includes the Mark Taylor Residential Luxury Living Room, along with access to two skyboxes. There are also three different VIP experiences: The Barrett-Jackson Champagne and Jazz Lounge, Prime: A Luxury Tent Experience by Steak 44, Neiman Marcus & Barrett-Jackson, and the Molina Fine Jewelers Drivers and Players VIP Lounge.

The organizers’ cited a new way to experience the event and watch polo play, field side couples cabanas that include a bottle of champagne as the 18th reason to attend the event.

