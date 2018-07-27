Scottsdale Polo Party add musical acts for event’s return

The 2018 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships has announced a slate of musical acts Saturday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 11 as the event returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.

Collectively and individually the performances will serve as backdrop to six unique polo matches, according to a press release. The acts include a quartet of The Phoenix Symphony to showcase Mozart, Phoenix Theatre to feature some Broadway songs. the Phoenix Opera, jazz musician Doc Jones, bagpiper Ford Dudley, Phoenix Boys Choir and Isaiah Acosta, a mute rapper with vocals provided by Traphouse.

Mr. Jones, Mr. Acosta and the Phoenix Boys Choir all will preform Saturday while the rest will preform both days, a release states.

As part of the event, the polo championships will also offer new DJ-infused party tents including Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, El Hefe and Riot House.

In addition to the new musical elements, there are several over new additions to the event.

There will be a first-time appearance by Ralph Lauren model and polo player Nacho Figueras. The polo star will be playing in Scottsdale thanks to the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

Aspen Valley is the event’s three-time defending champion with prospects bolstered for a fourth title thanks to a polo player known the world over.

Another event first, the Arizona State University’s rugby team will play seven matches on a rugby field nearly two and half times longer than normal. The match will take place Nov. 10 between the polo matches.

There will also be the debut of The Apex Cup, which is being billed as a “country club for car enthusiasts,” according to a release.

The Apex Cup will recognize the top cars on site which will include collector cars courtesy of Barrett-Jackson, Ferrari Club of Arizona, Porsche Club, Scottsdale Corvette Club, Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club, AZ Lamborghini Club and Corvette Club of America. There will also be cars of Apex members and other Arizona car owners.

Another new feature will be the F.A.B .Tent, standing for fashion, art and beauty, featuring a Larsen Art Gallery and Auction pop-up art gallery, Talking Stick Resort Spa sideline pedicures, Evan’s Furs and LoveOverH8 fashion displays, a socially conscious clothing line by local resident Cheryl Najafi and Velveteria, a Los Angeles-based museum devoted to velvet art works.

Returning events include the Arizona Humane Society Canine Couture, exotic and collector car displays, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show, tailgating, the Barrett-Jackson Champagne and Jazz Lounge, Prime, the Molina Fine Jewelers VIP Tent and numerous local restaurants and food trucks.

Anchoring Sunday’s festivities will be The Sunday Brunch.

