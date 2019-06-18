Scottsdale Society of Women Writers to host author, journalist

The Scottsdale Society of Women Writers is hosting author and former journalist Katrina Shawver at the group’s monthly luncheon.

Katrina Shawver (Submitted photo)

The luncheon will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at the Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road, according to a press release. The event is $30 per person and those interested should RSVP by noon Friday, June 21.

Ms. Shawver will discuss her path from initial idea to published author and how she conducted extensive research for her nonfiction book. She will share 10 specific lessons she learned as a first-time author, and marketing steps she considers essential for every author.

Ms. Shawver is an experienced writer, speaker and the author of the award-winning book “HENRY: A Polish Swimmer’s True Story of Friendship from Auschwitz to America,” released in November 2017. Her writing career began in 1997 writing columns for The Arizona Republic.

In 2002, she met Henry Zguda, an 80-five-year-old Polish survivor of Auschwitz and Buchenwald during World War II. He lived a mile from her house, a release states.

Based on gut instinct his story was unique and special, she soon offered to write his story knowing very little about Poland. She subsequently spent 15 years researching Poland, World War II and the Holocaust.

Ms. Shawver is the recipient of the 2018 Polish Heritage Award from the Polish American Congress of Arizona for “her contribution to the documentation of the suffering inflicted on Polish people during the Holocaust.”

“HENRY” was named the 2018 Best Nonfiction Book by the Arizona Authors Association, among other awards, and is listed as recommended reading by the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Los Angeles.

In spring 2019 she served as writer in residence at the Glendale Public Library presenting multiple writing workshops and encouraging new authors.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.