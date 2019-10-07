Scottsdale to fund Dia de los Muertos event

Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos is slated for Nov. 2 in Old Town Scottsdale and at The Old Adobe Mission. The Scottsdale City Council recently approved funding for the event. (File photo)

Dia de los Muertos is receiving the backing of the City of Scottsdale.

The City Council approved on consent at its Sept. 24 meeting funding not to exceed $70,000 from a portion of the fiscal year 2019-20 tourism development fund set aside for event retention and development.

This is all part of a one-year event funding agreement between the city and LORE Southwest Media and Arts. LORE requested the agreement for its one-day event slated for Nov. 2 near the Old Adobe Mission in Old Town Scottsdale.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, is a Mexican holiday where family and friends gather together to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died. The day isn’t typically viewed as sad but rather as celebration since celebrators believe their deceased loved ones awake and celebrate with them.

This year, the holiday will run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. To celebrate, the event in Scottsdale will include indigenous music, folkloric dance, sculptured art and altar displays, informative historical lectures and interpretive concerts.

City staff say last year, the event participated in the city’s new event funding program, receiving $65,000. The year before, the event received $13,000 allocated through the community event funding program.

Event producers anticipate an attendance of over 10,000. To run the event, producers established a $280,000 budget with $35,000 earmarked for marketing.

City staff say they have evaluated the proposal and identified benefits for the city as well as the local tourism industry. Specifically, staff say the marketing and promotional benefits provide “direct consideration substantially equal to the proposed city’s expenditure.”

Upon the event’s completion, event organizers will provide the city a post-event report, which aims to evaluate the producer’s performance under the agreement and benefits to the city and public.

