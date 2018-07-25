Scottsdale unwraps cool ideas for the holiday season

The thermometer gives no indication these days, but in a few months the annual Scottsdazzle holiday extravaganza will celebrate a cooler season in many ways and at several locations in the city.

Scottsdazzle begins Saturday, Nov. 24, with the official Holiday Tree Lighting and Sing-Along event, 7-9 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront’s Soleri Bridge.

“This magical start to the season lights up the Scottsdale night with more than 1 million customable colors on the specially designed tree; and guests can warm their vocal chords with hot chocolate and holiday goodies,” according to a release.

Radio host Marty Manning kicks off a sing-along that evening featuring MusicaNova, which is made up of more than 50 musicians/instruments.

Scottsdazzle will incorporate multiple events through Saturday, Dec. 22, including the inaugural Feliz Navidad Fiesta event in Historic Old Town noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

The new event for 2018 is free and will feature poinsettias for sale, piñatas, tamale tasting and sales as well as live entertainment, activities for children and more, according to the release.

The city transforms 5th Avenue into Sugar Plum Avenue 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, when the thoroughfare becomes a “fairytale village including sugar plum fairies, princesses, a Snow King and Snow Queen, aerial performances, carriage rides, candy land bounce houses, Nutcracker ballet performances each hour and a tea party in the street” the release stated.

Also Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m., the Miracle of Roses Pageant takes place at the Old Adobe Mission.

Scottsdale’s Gold Palette Artwalk begins 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, spotlighting the city’s art galleries.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, wine and beer aficionados can enjoy the Santa Wine Around and Ale Trail – 6-9 p.m. – with special discounts and a commemorative wine glass or beer mug for those who come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus or an elf.

The new free Java Jingle Crawl, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, features tastings and more at six local coffee shops.

In addition to the special events, Scottsdazzle includes weekly happenings such as the Old Town Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday.

On Saturday evenings, the Canal Concert Series at Soleri Bridge showcases the holiday sounds of local talent. Saturdays also will feature culinary demonstrations from such restaurants as Barrio Queen and Super Chunk Sweets.

For more, visit scottsdazzle.com.

