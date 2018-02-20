Scottsdale’s Beat the Heat race to run on summer afternoon at WestWorld

After a five-year hiatus, the Beat the Heat race is returning to WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, as part of the new Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival: Arms, Legs and Kegs event Saturday, June 16.
Beginning and ending in the North Hall, the 10.22-kilometer race, and a shorter 5K race, will take place throughout the grounds of WestWorld just days before the hottest day to ever be recorded in Phoenix, according to a press release. Maricopa Ambulance will sponsor the event,
The fee to participate is $62.6 per person and includes a souvenir t-shirt and for the 5k race, the entry fee is $51 which includes a t-shirt. The winner of the race wins $1,990 — commemorating the year the hottest day in the Valley happened — and the second-place finisher will win $1,220.
For third place, a winner will receive $626 — a recognition of the date of the hottest temperature in Arizona. The fourth-place finisher will win $451 and the runner in fifth will receive $122. There will be winners in both male and female categories.
There will be no early morning start nor will this be a race at dusk when temperatures may be cooler. The gun will go off at 2:47 p.m. the time of day on June 26, 1990 when thermometers in the Phoenix metropolitan area struck 122 degrees.
When first organized in 2013, Ethiopian Olympian runner Nahom Mesfin Tariku took first place and Olympian Andrew Lemoncello of Scotland taking second, a release states.
During the race, runners will proceed outside, on a course routing through WestWorld and around its arenas and barns for a unique course in the shadows of Scottsdale’s McDowell Mountains.
Runners will traverse a combination of hard-packed dirt, asphalt, off-road and concrete paths, polo field and grass. Runners will end inside the air conditioning in the North Hall.
As part of the festivities at the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival, participants can also watch the nation’s most lucrative arm wrestling contest featuring Travis Bagent, as well as craft beers and cocktails.
The Arizona Ales and Cocktails Festival inside the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival will feature mixologists, M Culinary and the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
Great precautions will be taken for Scottsdale Beat the Heat. Runners will be strongly encouraged to visit with a doctor before registering, even seeking their permission.
Similar to 2013, there will be several teleconference calls for runners with medical professionals prior to the event to help prepare runners for the extreme heat.
Because of the heat, hydration stations will be provided every half-mile as opposed to every two miles as is typical in a 10K race and Maricopa Ambulance is the event’s title sponsor. They will have multiple ambulances, paramedics and other safety personnel on-site.
Family, friends and fans can watch along the race route and celebration will take place at the finish line inside the North Hall.
For those interested in the event, visit http://scottsdalefahrenheitfestival.com/ for more information.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.