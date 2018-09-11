Scottsdale’s Museum of the West open for free Sept. 22 with ‘museum day’ ticket

Saturday, Sept. 22, is the 14th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day and Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is inviting guests to explore its “Museum of Ideas” free of charge.

Visitors to the museum, 3830 N. Marshall Way, can explore Native American and Western art, artifacts, community and culture including stories of the Old and New West, according to a release.

Download free Museum Day admission tickets at Smithsonian’s official website, Smithsonian.com/museumday.

Museum Day offers locals and visitors alike the chance to explore the museum’s 43,000 square-feet of exhibition space, strike a pose in the museum’s 3D illusion mural and join in on docent-led gallery tours.

Also on this day, guests can watch a screening of the Smithsonian Channel film “Pocahontas: Behind the Myth” at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Theater/Auditorium.

The film reveals the real story of Pocahontas and is included with museum admission for Museum Day participants.

Free general museum admission will be provided to those with official Museum Day tickets, which are reserved free passes secured in advance (by Sept. 19) at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Each Museum Day ticket provides free general admission for one ticket holder plus one guest, according to the release.

For information on Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, go to scottsdalemuseumwest.org.

