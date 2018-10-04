Scottsdazzle announces lineup for holiday events

As the holiday season approaches, the city of Scottsdale is planning another annual Scottsdazzle holiday event, a month of celebratory festivities leading up to the December holidays.

Scottsdazzle begins Saturday, Nov. 24 with the official Holiday Tree Lighting and Sing-Along event from 7-9 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront’s Soleri Bridge, 4420 N. Scottsdale Road, according to a press release.

This start to the season lights up the Scottsdale night with more than 1 million customable colors on the specially designed tree; and guests can have hot chocolate and holiday treats before 99.9 KESZ host Marty Manning kick-offs the sing-along featuring locally renowned orchestra MusicaNova comprised of over 50 musicians/instruments.

Scottsdazzle will incorporate multiple signature events through December 22, including the inaugural Feliz Navidad Fiesta event in Historic Old Town on Saturday, Dec. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

This new event for 2018 is free and will feature poinsettias for sale, unique piñatas, tamale tasting and sales as well as live entertainment (mariachis, Las Posadas, ballet folklorico and an hourly piñata bash), kids activities and more, a release states.

On Saturday, Dec. 8 from 3-7 p.m., Fifth Avenue is transformed into Sugar Plum Avenue — a fairytale village including sugar plum fairies, princesses, a Snow King and Snow Queen, aerial performances, carriage rides, candy land bounce houses, Nutcracker ballet performances each hour and a brand new tea party in the street.

On that same day from 4-6 p.m., the Miracle of Roses Pageant takes place at the Old Adobe Mission.

Scottsdale’s Gold Palette Artwalk Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m. celebrates the city’s art galleries, with special holiday Scottsdazzle flair.

Guests can peruse the quaint streets of Old Town while mingling with local artists in their own studios/galleries and shopping for the perfect gift. Strolling carolers, and refreshments are sure to get guests in the seasonal spirit.

On Saturday, Dec. 15, wine and beer aficionados can enjoy the Santa Wine Around and Ale Trail — from 6-9 p.m., with special discounts and a commemorative wine glass or beer mug, for those who come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus or an elf.

The new free Java Jingle Crawl from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, featuring experiences, tastings and more at six local coffee shops.

In addition to the special signature events, Scottsdazzle includes weekly events such as the Old Town Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday featuring handcrafted gifts, fresh locally grown produce and artisan products that will make for one-of-a-kind holiday gift giving.

From 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday evenings, the Canal Concert Series at Soleri Bridge showcases the festive holiday sounds of local talent such as the Phoenix Boys Choir, Campanillas del Sol Handbell Ensemble and more.

A different Culinary Demonstration is also offered each Saturday during Scottsdazzle including restaurants such as Barrio Queen and Super Chunk Sweets.

