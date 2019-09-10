Scottsdazzle lineup, events announced ahead of 2019 celebration

Scottsdazzle is slated to begin Nov. 8 and run through Dec. 21. (Submitted photo)

The City of Scottsdale announced the return of Scottsdazzle, city’s annual holiday celebration.

With events happening throughout the Old Town area from Friday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 21, this line-up of seasonal events will be free and family friendly, according to a press release.

The city invites locals and visitors alike to get in the holiday spirit beginning as early as Friday, Nov. 8 with the unveiling of Canal Convergence, a project dedicated to art installations along the Canal Bank.

The featured piece that will stay in place throughout Scottsdazzle is called Standing Wave by Squidsoup, an interactive light and sound installation that will be displayed above the canal.

Murmurations, another interactive art piece will be suspended between the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts during Scottsdazzle, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of SMoCA.

Murmurations will use a networked data system to connect hundreds of lights and audio sources, creating a responsive data swarm.

Scottsdazzle will celebrate the holiday season throughout November and December. (Submitted Photo)

During the daytime, Murmurations will offer a harmonious auditory experience, but when the sun goes down, an audiovisual experience will swirl around the museum like its namesake — a term for a flock of starlings whirling in unison through the sky.

One final art piece that will be featured during Scottsdazzle is Swarm by Toy Studio (United Kingdom). This piece, also suspended along the canal, mimics the flocking behavior found in schools of fish and flights of birds through the movement of light across a series of LED tubes, a release states.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the city’s weekly Old Town Farmers Market at Brown Avenue and First Street becomes the place to find the artisan, local and handcrafted gifts for everyone on the list this year in addition to fresh produce and more.

The market is open from 8-11 a.m. each following Saturday through Dec. 21.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 with the official Holiday Sing-Along and Tree Lighting event at Scottsdale Waterfront.

From 7-9 p.m., there will be holiday goodies and hot chocolate beginning with a sing-along, which local celebrities will lead, featuring classic Christmas tunes and leading up to the actual lighting of the Scottsdale’s specially designed holiday tree.

That day also marks Small Business Saturday. The city will encourage guests to shop locally while also enjoying some great local promotions just in time for the holidays.

From 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Fifth Avenue transforms into Sugar Plum Avenue — a fairytale village including sugar plum fairies, princesses, snow flake stilt walkers, aerial performances, candy land bounce houses and a tea party in the street.

The free Canal Concert Series also kicks off that day from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Soleri Bridge Plaza with The Scottsdale Chorus performing.

photo by Joanie Simon

Additional holiday-themed concerts take place at the same place and time Saturday, Dec. 14 featuring the Phoenix Girls Choir and Saturday, Dec. 21 when Campanillas del Sol Handbell Ensemble takes the stage.

Scottsdale’s Gold Palette Artwalk will be from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, showcasing Old Town’s art galleries. Guests can peruse the quaint streets of the Scottsdale Arts District while mingling with local artists in their own studios.

From 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, the traditional Miracle of Roses Pageant takes place at the Old Adobe Mission. Then from 6-9 p.m., wine aficionados can participate in the Santa Wine Around.

This wine-tasting event will feature special discounts at participating local wineries and a commemorative wine glasses for those over 21-years-old guests who come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus or even an elf, a release states.

New this year is the Sweet Treat Trail, an immersive dessert tasting experience that takes place in Old Town featuring a “taste-around” at nearly a dozen local sweet shops, taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Five days later, the Old Adobe Mission hosts a free event — the Live Nativity with Adult and Children’s Choir Performance from 6-8 p.m.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.