SGA announces Gold Palette ArtWalk Series lineup for 2019-2020 Season

The Scottsdale Gallery Association Gold Palette ArtWalks welcomes its 45th season. (Photos by Tim Fuchs)

The Scottsdale Gallery Association has announced the dates and themes for its 2019-2020 Gold Palette ArtWalk series.

The SGA’s Gold Palette ArtWalks are offered eight times a year in addition to the SGA’s weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks and feature extended gallery hours, special activities and experiences for attendees such as complimentary wine tasting and/or small bites, and live music and entertainment coinciding with each event’s theme, according to a press release.

The Gold Palette ArtWalk is 6:30-9:30 p.m. and presents the finest art in Old Town Scottsdale throughout 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, according to the release.

During the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s weekly Gold Palette ArtWalk, presented in partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Arts District offers free trolley rides to various restaurants, museums, galleries and more throughout Old Town Scottsdale with free parking areas and valet service available.

“We are thrilled to once again present our local art community and art aficionados with additional opportunities to enjoy art in a variety of mediums through our themed Gold Palette ArtWalks,” said French Thompson, president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association, in a prepared statement.

“Now in our 45th year, we are amazed by and humbled at how our ArtWalks have united the art community and given local artists a true home here in Scottsdale.”

Gold Palette ArtWalk schedule:

The 45th Season Kickoff on Thursday, Oct. 10

This special event will kick off the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s Gold Palette ArtWalk’s 45th season with live musical performances, “meet the artist” demonstrations, and a historical look at ArtWalk during the past four and one half decades.

Contemporary Focus ArtWalk on Thursday, Nov. 21

As part of the City of Scottsdale’s “Contemporary Month,” taking place Oct. 26 through Nov. 25, this event highlights contemporary artists born since 1950 and their redefinition of art.

Scottsdazzle ArtWalk on Thursday, Dec. 12

Occurring during the city’s Scottsdazzle month-long holiday celebration, this themed ArtWalk features strolling carolers, live holiday musical performances, shopping opportunities with sales for holiday gift giving, and other spirited activities.

Demonstrate! … And Doughnuts ArtWalk on Thursday, Jan. 16

Guests can sample donuts in many of the participating galleries while also enjoying traditional bagpipe performances and more, with proceeds benefiting the 100 Club.

Western Week ArtWalk on Thursday, Feb. 6

This ArtWalk recognizes Scottsdale’s Wild West roots and its wide range of historical culture with Western-themed entertainment and more.

Native Spirit ArtWalk on Thursday, March 5

This ArtWalk pays homage to Native American artists, their culture and history in Scottsdale with Native American art and other authentic displays, live entertainment, and traditional food.

The 45th Season Official Celebration: Art, Wine & Chocolate on Thursday, April 16

Savor wine and chocolate pairings while enjoying live music and celebrating the longevity of our nation’s longest running ArtWalk.

Summer Spectacular on Thursday, July 9

Guests are invited to enjoy some “cool” entertainment and refreshments while perusing “hot” art during this event.

Visit: scottsdalegalleries.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.