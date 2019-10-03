SMoCA announces events scheduled through January

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art summer opening celebration held June 7, 2019. (Photo David Blakeman)

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present a plethora of insightful and original events this fall season.

Join the museum for artist-led talks, including Squidsoup and pioneers in performance art; the return of fan-favorites Mystery in the Museum and Trivia Night and a new collaborative series with the Museum of Walking.

These events offer guests the opportunity to engage with artists, the community and museum-goers to consider the questions and themes explored throughout the museum and its 2019–20 exhibitions, according to a press release, adding that all events are in SMoCA Lounge unless noted otherwise.

Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged. Visitors can RSVP and purchase tickets at SMoCA.org.

To prepare for the multi-gallery exhibition “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now,” the galleries will be closed during installation.

However, the Museum’s Shop@SMoCA and James Turrell Skyspace will be open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 15 until Oct. 24. The Museum will reopen to the public at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, for the fall opening celebration. Normal hours resume Saturday, Oct. 26.

Schedule of fall events, which are subject to change:

Roundtable Discussion: Glass in the Contemporary

4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5

“Divergent Materiality: Contemporary Glass Art” curator Lauren R. O’Connell will moderate a discussion on contemporary glass with artists Cassandria Blackmore, Peter Bremers, Steven Ciezki and Lucy Lyon along with gallerist Corey Hampson, as well as audience members, including local artists and collectors.

Art Handlers Triathlon

6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10

Behind-the-scenes takes center stage in this fourth-annual showdown where art world professionals and museum workers step into the spotlight to compete for the Golden Level trophy. Choose favorite Valley institution, and cheer them on as they install, handle and package artwork with precision, tenacity and white gloves. Cash bar.

Artist Talk: Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright

7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24

Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artists Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright for a discussion about performance and site-responsive works.

Fall Opening Celebration

7–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Preview the exhibition and celebrate an “exciting season” at SMoCA! Be the first to explore the new show with artists and other art lovers. Cash bar.

Insight Art Tours

Nov. 1 – Jan. 17, 2020

11:30 a.m. on every first and third Friday of the month,

SMoCA curatorial staff and guest artists lead insightful, 15-minute discussions about works of art on view. Free with admission. Schedule may vary on holidays.

Museum of Walking @SMoCA

9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2

Join Angela Ellsworth and the Museum of Walking — an artist-led education resource — for a specially-designed walk, starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.

Artist Talk: Squidsoup

7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7

Squidsoup returns to Scottsdale to speak about their installations “Murmuration” and “Standing Wave” at SMoCA and Canal Convergence. Learn the inspiration behind each artwork, and get unique insight into their creative process.

The Art of Mindfulness: Stress Free Living

2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

$12

In this public talk and meditation, Buddhist monk Kelsang Tabkay explains how anxiety and stress have their roots in our state of mind. Participants can learn how to reduce and overcome conditions by working on one’s mind with a combination of meditation and positive thinking.

Mystery in the Museum: The Curator’s Conundrum

6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23

Pair $30, Individual $20

Gather a group of your sharpest friends and attend an evening filled with curious puzzles, brainteasers and riddles as another mystery unfolds in the Museum! Cash bar throughout the evening and light bites to follow.

Documentary Video Art Festival

7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019,

A showcase of experimental shorts highlighting social, cultural and personal topics. These artworks were produced by students in Documentary Video Art as part of the intermedia program of the School of Art, Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, Arizona State University. Space is limited. Seating is first come, first served.

Artist Talk: Radical Hope + Futurity/Indigenous Land + Lives

Maria Hupfield in conversation with Erin Joyce and Jennifer McCabe

2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

Heard Museum

Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artist Maria Hupfield in conversation with SMoCA Director and Chief Curator Jennifer McCabe and Heard Museum Fine Arts Curator Erin Joyce to discuss Hupfield’s artwork and her solo exhibition at the Heard, as well as issues of Indigenous land and life.

Starry Night | An ARTrageous Gala

5–10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

The annual ARTrageous Gala celebrates 20 years of Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. An evening of looking back at the founding of SMoCA — a unique and vital cultural resource for the Southwest — and exploring how its history will help shape the future.

Proceeds support impactful programs at Scottsdale Arts’ branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. For more information and to purchase tickets, call Kelly Hicks at 480-874-4662.

Trivia Night @SMoCA

7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13

$10 (Free drink included)

SMoCA celebrates trailblazing women in this edition of trivia! Comedian Anwar Newton hosts an evening of movie, TV and music references to test your pop culture IQ. Use knowledge to win prizes and become trivia champions of SMoCA.

Sunrise in the Skyspace

7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20

$10

Bundle up and spend the shortest day of the year at SMoCA! Celebrate the winter solstice watching the sunrise in James Turrell’s “Knight Rise” Skyspace. Refreshments included.

Artist Talk: Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz

7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020,

Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artists Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz for a discussion about their individual art practices and influences.

Museum of Walking @SMoCA

9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020,

Join Angela Ellsworth and the Museum of Walking — an artist-led education resource — for a specially- designed walk, starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.

