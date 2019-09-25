SMoCA debuts: ‘Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now’

Marina Abramovic´, Looking at the Mountains from the series Back to Simplicity, 2010 print. (Courtesy Lisson Gallery)

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art premieres “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now,” accompanied by a catalog and collaborative components, Oct. 26 through Jan. 19, 2020.

This is the first time the museum galleries will be dedicated to performance art, despite the increasing prevalence of performance in contemporary art, according to a press release.

A fall opening celebration is 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, with free admission for the public to preview the galleries with curators, artists and the community.

As a counter to the established ideas of land art, “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” presents leading artists working with performance, presenting new ways of seeing and interacting with the environment, the release said.

Ranging from key historical to contemporary works, “Counter-Landscapes” illuminates strategies of women artists in the 1970s and 1980s, whose ways are adopted by artists today, especially those interested in social, environmental and personal transformation issues; while sparking dialogue across generations, locations and genders, featuring photography, video, sculpture, performance and installation.

The selection of 24 artists includes early practitioners (1970s – 1980s), the next generation (1990s – 2000s) and new commissions (2019) by contemporary artists Maria Hupfield (Toronto, and a member of the Anishinaabe Nation at Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario) and Saskia Jordá (Phoenix).

“‘Counter-Landscapes’ pairs important historical works — some on loan from the Tate in London — with new works, including four large-scale installations by contemporary artists, one performance commission and a series of public programs to deepen the understanding of the works on view,” said Jennifer McCabe, SMoCA’s director and chief curator, in a prepared statement.

The exhibition gathers the work of a pioneering generation of women artists who forged new ways of making art in the 1970s and 1980s — Agnes Denes, Rebecca Horn, Suzanne Lacy, Adrian Piper, Bonnie Ora Sherk, among others — with pieces by a younger cohort who adopted and extended their strategies.

These male and female artists rose to prominence in the 1990s and 2000s, create work that addresses social, environmental and personal transformation.

“Counter-Landscapes” shows how, in the process of overcoming the extraordinary obstacles women faced, artists working in the landscape in the late 20th century developed strategies that influenced younger artists and changed the art world.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a self-published, four-color, approximately 150-page catalog, designed by Fernando Espinosa, that reflects extensive research and new scholarship, with essays, the release said.

This is organized by the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, curated by Director/Chief Curator Jennifer McCabe. Exhibition support provided by the Walter and Karla Goldschmidt Foundation, The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

To prepare for the multi-gallery exhibition, the galleries will be closed during installation. However, the Museum’s Shop@SMoCA and James Turrell Skyspace will be open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Oct. 15 until Oct. 24.

The museum will reopen at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, for the public during the fall opening celebration with normal hours resuming Saturday, Oct. 26.

Starting Oct. 26, the new hours and admission is: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday – Wednesday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday. Closed on Mondays and major holidays.

Admission is $10 adults, $7 students, seniors (65+) and veterans; free for members and children under 15. Free every Thursday and every second Saturday of the month.

Related Programming

All events take place in SMoCA Lounge unless noted otherwise. Free events at SMoCA fill quickly and are first come, first served; early arrival is encouraged so visit SMoCA.org to RSVP and purchase tickets.

Insight Art Tours

Nov. 1– Jan. 17, 2020 Every first and third Friday of the month at 11:30 a.m. SMoCA curatorial staff and guest artists lead 15-minute discussions about works of art on view. Free with admission. Schedule may vary on holidays.

Artist Talk: Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artists Ana Teresa Fernández and Antonia Wright for a discussion about performance and site-responsive works.

Fall Opening Celebration

7–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 Preview the exhibition and celebrate an exciting season at SMoCA. Explore the new show with artists and other art lovers. Cash bar.

Museum of Walking @SMoCA

9–11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 Join Angela Ellsworth and the Museum of Walking — an artist-led education resource — for a specially-designed walk, starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.

Artist Talk: Radical Hope + Futurity/Indigenous Land + Lives

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Heard Museum Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artist Maria Hupfield as she converses with SMoCA Director/Chief Curator McCabe and Heard Museum Fine Arts Curator Erin Joyce about her artwork and solo exhibition as well as issues of Indigenous land and life.

Starry Night – An ARTrageous Gala

5–10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 The annual ARTrageous Gala celebrates 20 years of Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art with an evening of looking back at the founding of SMoCA and exploring how its history will help shape the future. Proceeds from Starry Night support impactful programs at Scottsdale Arts’ branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, SMoCA, Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts.

Learning & Innovation – Artist Talk: Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz

7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 Join “Counter-Landscapes: Performative Actions from the 1970s – Now” artists Saskia Jordá and Beth Ames Swartz for a discussion about their individual art practices and influences.

Museum of Walking @SMoCA

9–11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 Join Angela Ellsworth for a specially-designed walk starting at SMoCA and venturing out for an experience connecting people, land, action and site.

Go to: SMoCA.org; or SMoCA@ScottsdaleArts.org.

Or, call Kelly Hicks at 480-874-4666 for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.