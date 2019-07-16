SMoW celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 on July 20

The Great Moment a focal piece in a SMoW exhibition, was specifically curated and created to celebrate the 50th anniversary: Paul Calle’s Life of Exploration: From the Mountains to the Moon. Submitted photos

Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 by collaborating with the D-backs and the Smithsonian Channel.

NASA artist Paul Calle piece, “Neil Armstrong Suiting Up”

The celebration of the successful lunar mission and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon will take place on Saturday, July 20, according to a press release, noting the exact time that day when he stepped on the moon at 7:56:15 p.m. (Phoenix time).

Events for the day include the D-backs vs Brewers, 5:10 p.m. game celebrating Apollo 11’s 50th, which has been designated “Space Day” at Chase Field.

Fans have an opportunity for a photo op and “Walk on the Moon with Neil Armstrong” in The Great Moment, artwork by Paul Calle (1928-2010), an official NASA artist.

The Great Moment is a focal piece in a SMoW exhibition specifically curated and created to celebrate the 50th anniversary: Paul Calle’s Life of Exploration: From the Mountains to the Moon, the release said, adding that The Great Moment is an eight-foot-wide artwork, and SMoW recreated it to be larger-than-life-size at 20-feet wide and 9-feet high so D-backs fans photograph and “Walk on the Moon with Neil Armstrong.”

The release noted that Mr. Calle was present the day of liftoff on July 16, 1969, sketching the astronauts having breakfast, suiting up and walking out to the spacecraft.

The SMoW exhibition showcases his art featuring western and space frontiers, his U.S. postage stamp designs including 1969 First Man on the Moon stamp and an entire section featuring Mr. Calle’s NASA art, including his sketches from the historic day of liftoff.

SMoW is a Smithsonian Affiliate and the designated place in the Phoenix metro area to see the exclusive airing of a 45-minute film “The Day We walked on the Moon,” which launches at the museum on Saturday, July 20, with air times at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Photo sharing will be promoted with #Apollo50 & #DbacksSpaceDay, according to the release, noting that the first 20,000 fans to the D-backs game will also receive a bobblehead featuring a player styled as an astronaut.

Museum admission is required and includes the Paul Calle exhibition with his NASA art section.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.