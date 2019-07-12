Society of Women Writers to host Jennifer Kahtz

Jennifer Kahtz (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Society of Women Writers will host Jennifer Kahtz of Emotive Pull Communications at its monthly dinner meeting.

The event, which is slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 — will be at Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road, according to a press release.

Five years ago, Ms. Kahtz “fired” her boss and hired herself. Tired of working in an unfulfilling career in the medical field, she decided to pursue her dream of helping to create positive social change.

The question remained: how could she do this and still pay the bills? That’s when Emotive Pull Communications was born.

Ms. Kahtz observed the power of human connection in her life, and knew that if she could harness that power, she could help heart-centered businesses break free from mediocrity and change the status quo.

She does this by helping companies to emotionally connect to their audience, then strategically positioning them to be successful. She helps businesses uncover their why, soul and mission so that people become endeared to their brand, a release states.

In the July 31 talk, Ms. Kahtz will be sharing an experiential story about how she transitioned from the medical profession into a self-taught writing career and the creation of her own marketing content business, Emotive Pull Communications.

She’ll relate real-life experiences that reveal several points.

The first is the journey of creating a new reality and the twists and turns that taught her how to create content that really pulls an audience emotionally, whether it’s for a book, author or business.

The second is how she turned her passion into an income in hopes that you will learn something that will help you on your own journey.

The third is the societal myths that hold us back from taking the action steps necessary to do what we really want to do. The fourth is why creating communications based on emotional psychology is so effective.

Finally, she hopes to convey how she makes a living teaching others how to create content that sells

She’ll share solutions for how to write great book titles/taglines that people want to buy; stand out from the competition; create compelling blog titles with language that pulls your specific audience based on their emotional drivers; and add personal writing into your blogs while keeping it professional, along with essential blog dos and don’ts.

Those interested must RVSP by noon on Friday, July 26 and attendees can pay via PayPal. Tickets are $30 for members and gifts.

