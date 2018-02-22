Sonoran Festival of Art Extravaganza rolls into Cave Creek

A diverse selection of juried artists will exhibit and sell their paintings, drawings, sculpture, jewelry, photography and mixed media creations during the Sonoran Festival of Art Extravaganza Friday through Sunday, March 9-11 at Stagecoach Village, 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, in Cave Creek.
The non-profit Sonoran Arts League coordinated the free event that will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature art workshops and demonstrations, culinary arts demonstrations, and the performing arts, a press release states.
The festival will also include a community resource expo featuring area non-profits, businesses, health, public safety and other educational information and a youth art “For Art Stuff” garage sale fundraiser, according to a press release.
Pat Bell-Demers, Sonoran Arts League executive director, said she is excited to announce the new partnership.
“During all three days, their master chefs and students will work closely with the executive chef and owner, Carlos Marquez, from Indigo Crow to create a culinary courtyard in front of the popular restaurant,” she said in a prepared statement.
“A craft beer garden will accompany the food area, and 25 percent of all food and beverage sales will benefit the Sonoran Arts League. In addition, visitors will also be able to see the culinary masters create sugar sculptures, chocolate boxes and other creative culinary pieces of art.”
The Sonoran Art League’s annual garden party fundraiser and silent auction will be Saturday, March 10 from 5-9 p.m. in the open courtyard of Stagecoach Village, along with the awards celebration for K-12 students.
A quarter of all food and beverage sales benefiting the league. The fundraiser will also feature live music and a silent auction that will include more than 120 items.
“We invite everyone to come experience the arts and help us celebrate our creative community,” Ms. Bell-Demers said.
“Whether you are a serious collector or just looking for inspiration, you’ll find a diverse selection of original fine art. Between the visual, culinary and performing arts, and our community resource expo, this will be a fantastic event.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.