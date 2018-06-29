Stars, Stripes and Sax featuring Natty Rico July 4 at W Scottsdale

A live saxophone performance and DJ set by international artist Natty Rico is July 4 at W Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, is celebrating Independence Day poolside with Stars, Stripes and Sax, featuring a live saxophone performance and DJ set by international artist Natty Rico.

It will be held on the hotel’s rooftop WET Deck on Wednesday, July 4, and includes a fireworks display from the rooftop at 9 p.m.

Stars, Stripes and Sax featuring Natty Rico gets underway at noon and lasts until 10 p.m.

Admission to Stars, Stripes and Sax starts at $20 on the day of the event and is free for hotel guests.

For VIP cabana or daybed reservations, call 602-405-0099 or email vip@triyarent.com.

For more information, go to http://www.wscottsdalehotel.com/summer2018.

 

