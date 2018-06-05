Summer art walk features tropical theme with cooling mist, drinks

The Scottsdale Gallery Association will have its Summer Spectacular art walk 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, when the organization says visitors will be “transported to the tropics” of the Caribbean.

Presented by Museum Square, the event takes place along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue.

There will be sidewalk misting to cool things off, shaved ice with adult flavors, island music and a balloon artist.

Participating galleries will feature exhibits by national and international artists and serve cold refreshments, including fruit- and cucumber-infused ice water, flavored teas and wine.

Holly Bohling, who serves on the board of the Scottsdale Gallery Association and as gallery manager and co-founder of one of the participating galleries, Amery Bohling Fine Art, stated: “Our art walks have become world renowned as one of the few places where visitors can easily park, take a leisurely stroll and see a great variety of museum-caliber art from all genres.”

Galleries represent an array of art mediums, including paintings from traditional landscape and portrait to contemporary works, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind jewelry, according to a release announcing the event.

More than 39 Downtown Scottsdale galleries are represented in the Scottsdale Gallery Association as members and participate in the SGA’s weekly art walks and special events.

