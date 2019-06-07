‘Summer Spectacular’ ArtWalk returns with a tropical splash

Summer Spectacular Scottsdale ArtWalk is 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 in the Scottsdale Arts District along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue. (Photos by Tim Fuchs)

The Scottsdale Gallery Association announces tropical themes with the return of its Summer Spectacular Scottsdale ArtWalk in the Scottsdale Arts District.

Painted as the “coolest art event of the season” — along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue — the Summer Spectacular is 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, according to a press release.

Art enthusiasts are invited to take a virtual vacation to the tropics, enjoying cool, refreshing drinks and treats from Ice Cream Sociables including custom ice cream bowls and iced espressos.

Coinciding with the tropical-travel theme, participating galleries will display exhibits and artworks by national and international artists, lending itself to the “vacation vibe.”

“We are pleased to give our art enthusiasts a ‘cool’ and unique way to experience our weekly ArtWalk during the summer,” says French Thompson, president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association in a prepared statement.

“With an ice-cold sip or treat — and a little imagination — we hope to inspire guests to feel as though they’re on a little vacation getaway during our Summer Spectacular.”

Participating galleries will also feature cooling libations and treats within their studios, with live music and other entertainment on the street, plus a steel drum band playing the sounds of the tropics, the release noted.

More than 39 Old Town Scottsdale galleries are represented in the Scottsdale Gallery Association as members and participate in the SGA’s weekly art walks and special events.

A variety of art mediums including paintings from traditional landscape and portrait to contemporary works, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind jewelry are showcased, added the release.

Visit: scottsdalegalleries.com.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.