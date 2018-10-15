Sweet day ahead for Scottsdale church community

The North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is conducting its 20th annual Trunk or Treat Festival 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, in its parking lot, 11735 N. Scottsdale Road.

The event provides an opportunity for the community families to enjoy a free, safe and friendly trick or treating experience, according to a release.

It begins with carnival games, snow cones and more.

Food trucks will sell dinner options, and halfway through the event the NSUMC Youth Group will lead children in a costume parade.

The night will end with the awarding of trophies for exceptional costumes and decorated trunks and the trunk-or-treating.

The basic Trunk or Treating guidelines include:

Wear a friendly costume (leave the scary ones at home).

Back vehicles into a NSUMC parking space.

Decorate vehicles’ trunks.

Set up folding chairs next to trunks.

Place your treats (candy) in trunks.

NSUMC asks that attending families donate canned and dry goods for Vista del Camino Children’s After School Recreation Center in Scottsdale.

“We would love if your family could donate canned goods, dry goods, cereal, baby food, diapers and other nonperishable Thanksgiving meal items,” organizers stated in the release.

Those interested in additional information about the church or any events should call 480-948-0529, visit the church or nsumc.com.

