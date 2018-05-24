Tanzy Restaurant to host Friday Night Dinner Parties through June

Tanzy is hosting DJ Dean Michaels, the Phoenix Sun’s DJ, to kick-off a month-long series of Friday Night Dinner Parties from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 1.

Scottsdale Quarter’s Tanzy Restaurant, 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, is hosting a series of Friday Night Dinner Parties featuring its late-night menu and handcrafted summer cocktails starting from June 1-2, according to a press release.

The restaurant has officially finished being remodeled and is opening its doors to exclusively unveil its newest design and food for guests, a release states.

There will be handcrafted summer cocktails from the Heizenberg, with the first drink on the house for everyone that drops in from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tanzy’s bar, operated under the direction of Executive Bartender and Corporate Sommelier Adam Seger, is equipped to serve cocktails from pure ingredients.

Tanzy Restaurant’s chief operating officer is Sherry Yard. Ms. Yard previously worked alongside celebrity chef, Wolfgang Puck for nearly 20 years.

She has also acquired the James Beard Award three times in her career.

“We have enough variety on our menu that we have some nice seafood, we have meat and poultry, we’ve got pasta,” Ms. Yard said in a prepared statement. “It’s hard to find something not to eat on our menu.”

