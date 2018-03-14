The Bacon and Beer Classic takes over Scottsdale Stadium May 12

Cannonball Productions is bringing its highly acclaimed, nationally-touring Bacon and Beer Classic back to Scottsdale Stadium on Saturday, May 12.
Unlike other food and drink fests, the Classic is known for taking over entire football fields and baseball stadiums, offering attendees a uniquely all-inclusive experience with unbeatable views, according to a press release.
Become part of the tradition and party on the Scorpions’ iconic home turf this spring. Play giant Jenga on the concourse, bob for bacon in the outfield, and pose with friends on the warning track, all while indulging in unlimited suds and grub.
From savory to spicy to sweet, you will experience bacon like never before.
Over 30 Arizona restaurants — -Metropolis, Trapp Haus, and Even Stevens, to name a few — will serve up original bacon dishes. Past concoctions include Green Chile Pimento Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Jalapeno Slaw, Mesquite Chicken and Bacon Fajitas, and Bacon Cinnamon Rolls with Stout Icing. Wash down the grub with samples of over 100 craft beers from local and regional breweries.
Now in its second year, the Classic will offer attendees a slew of new games and activities in addition to old favorites. In between bites and sips, guests can take a blind beer taste test, play lawn games, and of course compete in the Hormel® bacon eating contest for the chance to win a year of free Black Label bacon.
As always, tickets are all-inclusive, which means you can sample bacon and beer throughout the ballpark without ever taking out your wallet. Choose from three ticket types: General Admission, Power Hour, or VIP.
Prices are subject to change, but general admission tickets start at $49, power hour tickets start at $69, and VIP tickets start at $89.
Go to baconandbeerclassic.com.
