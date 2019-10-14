The Desert Foothills Theater announces upcoming productions, events

The Desert Foothills Theater presents Irving Berlin’s musical tale of Annie Oakley, “Annie Get Your Gun,” on weekends, Nov. 8-24.
The production is based on the tale of renowned sharpshooter, Annie, meeting her match, romantically and professionally, with fellow, ace-gunslinger Frank Butler as the two perform in a traveling show headlined by the legendary Buffalo Bill, according to a press release, describing how they compete, flirt, despite ups and downs along the way.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays at the Main Stage of the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, 33606 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. Tickets are $15 for ages 3-12 and $25 for 13 and older.
“We are grateful to Phyllis and Peter Strupp, our season sponsors, and Dennis Gougion of Golf Fore Charity for sponsoring this fun musical,” says Tia Wooley, managing director of the Desert Foothills Theater, in a prepared statement.
“Also, we have auditions scheduled for ‘Then There Were None’ on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The ‘Honk! Jr.’audition workshop will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24, 1-4 p.m., with auditions for ages 8 to 18 on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. More details are available at www.dftheater.org .”
In December, the theater will present the holiday classic, “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus.” On Christmas Eve, 1897, in New York City, 80-year-old Virginia is left pondering whether or not Santa really exists after a series of unhappy events.
Meanwhile, a young newspaper editor also struggles against tough holiday times as he is faced with losing his job if he can’t find his writer’s voice by morning.
Even though they don’t know each other, the spirit of Christmas is about to bring these people together, creating in the process an unforgettable and cherished part of classic Christmas folklore, the release described.
Auditions for “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Holland Community Center. The production will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 in the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale. Tickets are $20 for general admission seats.
Visit DFTheater.org ;or call 480-488-1981 for tickets or more information.
