‘The Wedding Singer’ to grace Desert Stages Theatre

Desert Stages Theatre announced the opening of the teen show “The Wedding Singer” Friday, June 28 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. 7014 E. Camelback Road.

“The Wedding Singer” will run every weekend through July 28 at Desert Stages Theatre in the Scottsdale Fashion Square. (Submitted photo)

“The Wedding Singer” is based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy. The play takes place in 1985 where rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer.

He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own, according to a press release.

Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark and unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

“The Wedding Singer” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Directed by Mark 4man, choreographed by Lynzee 4man, music by Matthew Skla, book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

Performances will run from through July 28 and will feature actors ages 13-22. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday as well as at 2 p.m. Sundays at Desert Stages Theatre.

Desert Stages Theatre is an award-winning, non-profit performing arts theater in Scottsdale Fashion Square. Established in 1995, Desert Stages has grown to offer over 250 shows year round consisting of 10 adult productions and up to 8 youth productions.

Its mission is to not only provide quality entertainment for the community, but to also provide an educational experience for young people interested in the arts.

