Theater company auditions young actors for ‘Narnia’

Fountain Hills Youth Theater will be conducting auditions this month for “Narnia,” the first show of its 2018-19 season.

Twenty-three actors between ages 8-19 are needed. Auditions will be 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, July 24 and 31, and Monday, July 30, at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. Possible callbacks will be Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Youth actors may sign up at htaz.org or call 480-837-9661, extension 3.

“Narnia” is the musical adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.” The play follows four children as they step into an apparently plain clothing wardrobe dresser and emerge into a magical world of mythical beasts and talking animals and find themselves pawns in a war against an evil Ice Queen.

“Those who plan to audition should prepare a one- to two-minute monologue, and 16 bars of an upbeat song or ballad and be dressed to move,” according to a release. They also should bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. CD or phone plug will be available, according to the release.

Those cast will receive more than 110 hours of professional direction from trained, industry professionals, the release stated, adding there is a production fee of $50 per participant (T-shirt provided), and a volunteer commitment.

Scholarships are available, and no one will be denied participation based on ability to pay, according to the release.

“Narnia” will play Sept. 21 to Oct. 7, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Individual tickets for both youth and adults are $12. Group rates are available.

