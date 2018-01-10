Theatre Artists Studio presents play called ‘Trying’

The Theatre Artists Studio, 4848 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale, will show the play “Trying” which draws its inspiration from the play creator’s personal experience as secretary to former U.S. Attorney General Francis Biddle.
Joanna McClelland Glass’ play will run from Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 4 with showings at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays as well as 2 p.m. showings Sundays.
Specifically, the play centers on Mr. Biddle’s final year of his life where he becomes aware of his failing health. His past haunts him which causes him to become fearful he won’t finish his autobiography to tell his side of the story, according to a press release.
Mr. Biddle’s wife then hires Sara Schorr to help Mr. Biddle finish his work and put his affairs in order. Ms. Schorr hails from Saskatchewan, Canada and butts heads with Mr. Biddle’s background as an American aristocrat.
Still, those differences lead to, a release states, the two learning of each other’s fears, regrets, hopes and humor while trying to find a common ground.
Tickets are $25 for General Admission; $15 for students 25 and under; and $20 for groups of 10 or more, seniors 65 and over and members of the military.
