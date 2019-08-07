Theatre Artists Studio to show short-form comedies

Theatre Artists Studio will host a series of short-form comedies in a production called “Resisting Irrelevancy: A Quirky Collection of Quick Comedies.” (Submitted photo)

Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale is gearing up for its presentation of “Resisting Irrelevancy: A Quirky Collection of Quick Comedies.”

The play is slated to begin on Aug. 16 and will run through Sept. 1. It will take the stage at Theatre Artists Studio, 12406 N. Paradise Village Parkway East.

This compilation of satirical short plays overflows with off-beat humor that leans towards the quirky and irreverent and focuses on the absurdities that abound in everyday reality, according to a press release.

This play opens the 14th season and celebrates the work of actress, playwright, journalist and studio member Debra Rich Gettleman, who is the playwright.

Richard Powers Hardt will direct the production. The cast includes Dolores Goldsmith, Rick Herman, Patti Hurtado, Judy Lebeau, Angee Lewandowski, Trevor Penzone, Marcia Weinberg, Heidi Haggerty Welborn, Kent Welborn and Martha Welty.

Playtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during the run. It will also show at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets start at $25 and there are discounts for children, students, groups, seniors and military members.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.