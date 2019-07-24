Three Scottsdale residents compete to ‘rein’ as ‘The Last Cowboy’

Three Scottsdale men are among a group of reiners to compete on a reality show for $1 million as The Last Cowboy premieres on Paramount Network.

Andre Fappani

The Last Cowboy — a new unscripted series highlighting horsemen and trainers competing in a professional reining arena — premiered on Paramount Network at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Andre Fappani, Matt Mills and Craig Schmersal all hail from Scottsdale and will compete on the show.

Showcasing men and women who compete on the professional reining circuit — a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops — competitors are shown as they prepare for “The Run for a Million,” according to a press release.

The series follows eight reiners, including the three Scottsdale cowboys, who are determined to elevate and preserve the cowboy tradition while training and participating in the exclusive, competitive athletic event.

In addition to the series, competitors are vying for “The Run for a Million,” reining’s first, arena-based competition with a $1 million purse, marking the largest in its history, the release noted of the upcoming experience set for Aug. 15-17 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.

Before the competition, two of the three Scottsdale cowboys explained how the cowboy life is a way of life for them.

Andre Fappani

Born and raised in Italy, he is among “one of the all-time leading trainers of reining” as the No. 2 all-time NRHA rider in career winnings with approximately $5.5 million. His wife, Tish is also a champion reiner and his 14-year-old son Luca recently began the sport.

Matt Mills

Matt Mills (pictured above) is one of three Scottsdale cowboys competing in the reality show The Last Cowboy. (Submitted photo)

A Southern California native, who won gold in the World Equestrian Games, is consistently ranked on the “NRHA Top Twenty Professional Riders” list. He holds several titles including NRHA Intermediate Open Futurity Reserve Champion plus many titles at the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC).

Mr. Mills, 40, began riding horses at an early age and enjoyed a successful career as a youth rider, earning multiple championships throughout California in a variety of disciplines including western pleasure, horsemanship and trail. In 1996, he transitioned to reining and a few years later established his own training operation in Scottsdale.

He trains and shows futurity and derby horses and also coaches several successful non-pro and youth riders. One of his most memorable accomplishments was winning the 2006 USEF Open Reining Championship on Easy Otie Whiz in Lexington, Kentucky, he noted.

With a career-high score of 231.5, that ride qualified him to be a member of Team USA that garnered him the gold medal from the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Aachen, Germany. He is consistently ranked on the NRHA Top Twenty Professionals Riders list and has NRHA lifetime earnings of more than $850,000.

He is regularly a finalist at major NRHA events and as received several titles including NRHA Intermediate Open Futurity Reserve Champion as well as multiple titles at the National Reining Breeders Classic (NRBC).

He has also earned several large futurity and derby titles including RMRHA Summer Slide, High Roller Reining Classic, SWRHA Futurity and NRHA Cowtown Classic.

In addition to his youth, skill and natural riding ability, he is known for his professionalism, showmanship, and charismatic personality, making him in high demand for clinics in the U.S., Europe and Mexico.

Family is important to him as he enjoys spending time with his wife, Karen, three children, Ryan, Alec and Emma, along with three dogs and lots of horses. He also likes playing basketball and golf. The following is his responses to questions:

• How did you get involved in the reality show? Got involved in the reality show by being an exciting competitor that always puts on a show and also being on an episode of Yellowstone.

• How do you prepare for the show and are you nervous? Preparing the horse is the key to being ready for the show. After competing for as many years as I have, nerves don’t affect me like they used to. Choosing the right horse to ride is the biggest thing. Needs to be a high-scoring horse that feels like they will be at their best on Aug. 17.

• Some of you have already amassed millions of dollars in other competitions so why is it important to win this million dollars for the show? This competition has more money awarded in one spot than any we’ve ever had before! I’m personally very close to winning a million dollars for my career and I would love to accomplish that goal at this competition. The added spotlight that the reality show brings means that the winner of this competition will have the ultimate bragging rights in our industry.

• Describe what being a “cowboy” means to you? Being a cowboy is about certain traditions or a culture. It has evolved, it’s not just about moving cattle out on the range. It’s the horses of course but also a way of life.

• What makes you stand out from the other competitors? I stand out from the others because I’m not afraid to take chances. I do this 100% because I love the horses and competing. I feel like I can never truly lose because I’m enjoying every moment of this journey.

• Besides the ultimate prize, what do you want to get out of participating in the show? I’m hoping that this show opens our world up to the public more. We have some amazing horses and people in our sport. Shedding some light on our stories will hopefully inspire others to chase their passion! They just might end up on TV doing what they love!

Craig Schmersal

Ranked No. 3 professionally, with more than $4 million in lifetime earnings, in 2017, he won the NRHA Level 4 Open Futurity and has won the “National Reining Breeders Level 4 Open Derby Classic.”

Craig Schmersal

While a member of the US Team at the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky, he won Team Gold and Individual Silver medals; also, he is a World Reigning Masters gold medal winner.

At 47, he is among the youngest trainers on the NRHA’s top ten list to hit Three Million Dollar rider status. During the last decade, Mr. Schmersal is a finalist at all major reining events, usually taking all of his entries in to the finals.

He has won numerous AQHA and NRHA Open World Championships, including the 2017 NRHA Futurity on Face The Attitude. He won the NRBC Open Derby Classic (2010) and was the NRHA Open Derby Reserve Champion on Boom Shernic.

Riding Mister Montana Nic, he joined the US Dream Team at the FEI World Games in Kentucky winning Team Gold and Individual Silver medals.

In 2005, Mr. Schmersal flew to Spain to win the Gold Medal in the FEI World Reining Masters Open Division on Tidal Wave Jack; in 2004, he won the NRHA Open Derby on Commander’s Nic.

Among his early accomplishments was earning a position on the U.S. Equestrian Team 2002. The team competed in Jerez, Spain where they won the Gold Medal for the U.S.

Showing his futurity horses, he has successfully proven himself one of the most competitive trainers bringing multiple horses every year to the NRHA Open Futurity finals. In addition to training and showing, he has created a set of training videos with Shawn Flarida, demonstrating their winning techniques for futurity prospects and finished shows horses.

Originally from Ohio, Mr. Schmersal recently, created the video “Tack Made Simple” to de-mystify choosing and using reining tack, a program for every level of horse.

He credits his “great staff of assistant trainers who allow him to ride a variety of horses and help non-pros go to the top.” The following are his responses to questions:

• What does your family consist of, ie: spouse, children, pets, etc.? Wife, Ginger; Chris, 25, Nick,24, Brendyn, 14, sons; Addisyn, 13, daughter; Griz, Bella, Lyla, dogs.

• How did you get involved in the reality show? Taylor Sheridan is a friend of ours and he reached out and asked us to be a part of it.

• How do you prepare for the show and are you nervous? I will continue to prepare my horses to be at their peak the day of the completion. I do not get nervous, I am used to showing under pressure and this is no different.

• Some of you have already amassed millions of dollars in other competitions so why is it important to win this million dollars for the show? This is the first ever event of this size. I am a 4 million dollar plus rider, and I have a desire to win every time I step into the arena.

• Describe what being a “cowboy” means to you? Being a cowboy to me is living an ethical honest lifestyle. I make my living working with horses. I am proud to provide for my family and enjoy the western life-style.

• What makes you stand out from the other competitors? My horses come before my success and that has served me well. Some put their success before the well being of the horse.

• Besides the ultimate prize, what do you want to get out of participating in the show? I am excited for the world to see reining, This will be the first time our sport has been on TV in this way. I love what I do and am excited to share it with others!!

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.