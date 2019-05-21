Thunderbird Artists issue regional call for artistic expression

A view of the crowd gathered to enjoy the annual presentation of the Thunderbird Artists Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. (Submitted photo)

Thunderbird Artists is planning for its 38th season by issuing a “Call for Artists” for its premier , award-winning fine art festivals, which begin in November.

Juried enrollment is open to national and local artists who create original, high-quality fine art, according to a press release.

Based in Arizona, Thunderbird Artists produces sophisticated, world-class fine art and wine festivals throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. The family-owned business was the only Arizona producer of fine art festivals to be included in Greg Lawler’s ArtFairSourceBook.com ranking of the 2019 “Premier 100” Fine Art Events from throughout the U.S., the press release states.

Rankings are based on artists’ net average sales at each show. All three Thunderbird Artists Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festivals ranked within the top 55, with the November fall show scoring the No. 2 spot, behind La Quinta Arts Festival in California.

The January winter show ranked No. 45 and the March spring show ranked No. 53.

“This was a huge honor for us,” said Denise Colter, president of Thunderbird Artists. “We never know how we will rank because the artists report their sales directly to the Art Fair SourceBook. While we have an idea of how successful our festivals are, it’s very rewarding to learn that our Carefree shows ranked among the best in the nation.”

Judi Combs, Thunderbird Artists’ founder, predicts another successful season ahead, thanks to a strong economy and other factors, such as a robust housing market and an influx of tourists to Arizona.

“Patrons and artists alike know that we go above and beyond to produce high-caliber events,” she said, adding wine tastings, live music and food add to each festival’s ambiance. “Artists also have shared that they appreciate the friendly, supportive culture we create with each show.”

The 26th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival kicks off Thunderbird Artists’ new season on Nov. 1, 2 & 3 in downtown Carefree at Easy and Ho Hum Streets.

Go to ThunderbirdArtists.com or call 480-837-5637.

