Thunderbird Artists issues call for artists for 37th season

Thunderbird Artists invites artists to apply to exhibit their works during the upcoming season.

Based in Arizona, Thunderbird Artists “produces sophisticated, award-winning, world-class fine art and wine festivals throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area,” according to a release.

The ongoing juried open enrollment enables painters, sculptors, glass and stone artists, bronze and metal artists, fine jewelers and artists working in mixed media to apply for a booth in one or more of Thunderbird Artists festivals.

“We’re always seeking high-quality fine art and originality,” stated Denise Colter, president of Thunderbird Artists.

“We’ve already lined up our November Carefree and January Surprise festivals, but we are still accepting applications for our 2019 winter and spring shows. Also, sometimes artists must cancel their participation, so feel free to contact our office regarding space opportunities for events with passed deadlines.”

Judi Combs, Thunderbird Artists’ founder, said participating artists can expect to showcase and sell their work alongside other professionals and engage with art-educated clientele.

“Our focus has always been on producing high-caliber events, and at the same time, we work very hard to create a warm, friendly experience for both our artists and patrons,” Ms. Combs said.

The 25th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival kicks off Thunderbird Artists’ new season Nov. 2, 3 and 4 in downtown Carefree.

The other five shows planned for the 2019 winter and spring season include: the 7th Annual Surprise Fine Art and Wine Festival Jan. 11, 12 and 13; the 26th Annual Winter Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival Jan. 18, 19 and 20; the 8th Annual Scottsdale Waterfront Fine Art and Wine Festival Feb. 8, 9 and 10; the 24th Annual Spring Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival March 1, 2 and 3; and the 15th Annual Fountain Hills Fine Art and Wine Affaire March 8, 9 and 10.

To download an application or apply online, visit ThunderbirdArtists.com or call 480-837-5637.

