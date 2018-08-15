Thunderbirds award Scottsdale Arts Education, Outreach with $20k grant

Scottsdale Arts Education and Outreach has announced the reception a grant of $20,000 from Thunderbirds

Charities, the charitable giving arm of the Thunderbirds, to support Arizona Wolf Trap, an arts-integrated, early childhood development program.

“Scottsdale Arts is thrilled to partner with Thunderbirds Charities on the Arizona Wolf Trap program,” Natalie Marsh, director of Scottsdale Arts Education and Outreach, said in a prepared statement.

“Through this partnership, we will be able to reach more Head Start and preschool classrooms, particularly those in underserved communities.”

Ms. Marsh said the years before a child reaches kindergarten are critical when it comes to influencing learning, according to a press release.

Wolf Trap uses performing arts to help young learners master a variety of skills, including language development, gross and fine motor coordination, concentration, memory, verbalization and positive self-image.

“Learning basic motor skills through art and creative expression is paramount to early learning,” Carlos Sugich, president of Thunderbirds Charities, said in a prepared statement. “We’re extremely proud to support children and the teachers in our communities.”

The Wolf Trap program, which is affiliated with the Virginia-based Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, combines teacher workshops, in-classroom residencies, field trips and other resources to engage children and support teachers.

The residencies place professional teaching artists in classrooms for seven weeks at a time, while the field trips bring children to arts centers to experience the magic of a live performance.

Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, said the donation will allow Scottsdale Arts to better serve a diverse range of children throughout the Valley.

“We are honored to receive a Thunderbirds grant for the first time in our history,” Mr. Wuestemann said in a prepared statement.

“Scottsdale Arts is deeply invested in improving the lives of thousands of students through creative education. We will leverage this grant through other fundraising efforts to guarantee that one day in the future every child in our community will be engaged in meaningful arts experiences.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.