Tickets on sale for Boys and Girls Club fundraiser called Live and Local

Event passes are now on sale for the sixth annual Live and Local evening festival celebrating Arizona food, music, beer and spirits with the event being 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.

The festival, which GoDaddy is presenting, will aim to benefit the 20,000 youth served by Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS), according to a press release.

Live and Local is hosted by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale Associate Board in partnership with Arizona Restaurant Association and is supported by community corporate sponsors.

Live and Local features local restaurants, mixologists and performers. Sponsorship opportunities are available including ticket packages and inclusion on promotional materials.

The early bird discounted price for event passes is $110 each available until Saturday, Sept. 15. Standard pricing of $150 per pass begins after that.

Event passes include drink samples from multiple full cocktail bars, a beer garden, wine stations and dish samples from more than 20 local restaurants including: Grimaldi’s, The Melting Pot, Cult Coffee Roasters, The Thumb, Passport Coffee & Tea, Tryst Café, The Dhaba, Bertha’s Café, The Covenant and Mustache Pretzel Truck.

Passes also include access to on-stage entertainment including DJ Miss Mixx and Nate Nathan & The MacDaddy-Os, a release states.

“We are proud to continue our support of local businesses and musicians, while giving back to our community and the youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale,” Stacy Cline, director of social impact at GoDaddy, said in a prepared statement.

Proceeds benefit BGCS youth development initiatives such as Innovative Dream-Makers and Healthy Game-Changers. Innovative Dream-Makers programming teaches and encourages kids to explore their artistic and entrepreneurial potential through a variety of programs.

Healthy Game-Changers teaches kids fitness, nutrition and life skills that promote teamwork, healthy choices and emotional intelligence.

“We are grateful to GoDaddy, Vestar and all of our sponsors and partners who support our youth and their Great Futures by making Live and Local possible,” Robyn Julien, BGCS president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.

“It is always amazing to watch our community come together for our kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale. The funds and awareness raised at this event truly make a difference in the lives of our youth and the communities we serve.”

Tickets, event information and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.bgcs.org/liveandlocal. Attendees must be 21 years or older with a valid photo ID.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.