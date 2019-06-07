Tickets, sponsorship available for Bentley Scottsdale Polo Champions

Reigning champs Aspen Valley Polo Team returns to the desert with Nacho Figueras. (Submitted photo)

Get tickets for Scottsdale’s Ninth Annual Polo Championships Horses and Horsepower presented by Talking Stick Resort touting the return of Nacho Figueras.

Fans can look forward to new elements of the event to include the United States military, the Royal County Berkshire Polo Club and the tango, this year, according to a press release.

The ninth annual polo week schedule begins Thursday, Oct. 31 with a Player’s Reception for all ticket purchasers during the Thursday night Scottsdale Art Walk; on Polo Eve “high-end” ticket purchasers and sponsors are invited to Molina Fine Jewelers for a VIP players and sponsors reception 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1; polo clinic by the Arizona Polo Club is 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 on the polo fields at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

However, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the 2019 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships gates open at WestWorld of Scottsdale at 10 a.m. with a military match kicking off the festivities featuring the U.S. Air Force vs U.S. Marines, sponsored by Safeway Albertson’s; followed by “all-time fan favorite” Centtrip Wales Polo Team, which takes on the Arizona Polo Club for the first time, the release said.

The third and featured match up of the day brings the reigning champs Aspen Valley Polo Team back to the desert with Nacho Figueras and team captain Melissa Ganzi as Aspen Valley takes on The Royal County Berkshire Polo Club, which is making its first appearance in Arizona. Prince Charles was the organization’s first member, noted the release.

In the final match of the day, the Arizona Equine Rescue will compete against Southwest Wildlife in a charity match that has a $10,000 purse to the winning charity, sponsored by EPR Polo LLC, according to the release.

Throughout the day, there will be Scottsdale Polo Party firsts with one-of-a-kind performances such as an obo player, an acoustic guitar showcase presented by Sanderson Lincoln, a “hip hopera” fusion and songs from new musical, “Americano!” hitting the stage at the Phoenix Theatre in January 2020.

Fans can also enjoy The Polo Party’s signature events within the event like the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show presented by Phoenix Fashion Week, a half-time Rugby match, a preview of 2020 Barrett-Jackson’s World’s Greatest Car Collector Auction and halftime performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show and more, the release detailed.

General admission tickets start at $30 and includes field-side experiences like the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge and several other DJ-infused party tents courtesy of the Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group including Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and Riot House.

The three different VIP experiences are: The Barrett-Jackson Champagne & Jazz Lounge, Prime: A Luxury Tent Experience by Steak 44 , Neiman Marcus, Barrett-Jackson and Bentley Scottsdale, and the Molina Fine Jewelers Drivers & Players VIP Lounge.

Corporate Sky Box sponsorship opportunities and private polo tents are available for sponsorship, the release added.

Those seeking sponsorship or to advertise inside the event program produced by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty can email info@thepoloparty.com or call 480-423-1414.

For tickets and tables, visit: thepoloparty.com.

