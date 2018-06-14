Valley Youth Theatre presents ‘Annie’ to close out season

As the final show of its 29th season, Valley Youth Theatre will present the universally beloved “Annie, the Musical,” from June 15 through July 1, at the Herberger Theater Center.

Presented by Grand Canyon University and sponsored in part by Pono Construction and Mobile Mini, this is the fifth time Valley Youth Theatre has presented “Annie,” a production that is very dear to Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper.

This is the fourth time Mr. Cooper has produced, directed and played the role of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. It’s also the fourth time Resident Costume Designer Karol Cooper has designed all of the costumes and portrayed stern orphanage caretaker, Miss Hannigan.

Plucky, fearless and optimistic, Annie exemplifies the same attributes as children dealing with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions, which is why VYT has partnered with HopeKids, once again, to give courageous boys and girls an event to remember: attending the June 14 dress rehearsal of “Annie,” free of charge.

“Valley Youth Theatre is one of our most valued event partners,” said Angie Abfalter, HopeKids program manager. “The laughter, joy and hope they bring to our HopeKids is immeasurable. VYT takes our HopeKids off to magical places and gives them an escape from the daily struggles living with a life-threatening medical condition. We thank VYT for giving our HopeKids something to look forward to.”

Thanks to VYT’s ongoing tradition of inviting HopeKids to the last dress rehearsal before every show opens, more than 500 HopeKids and their parents have seen live productions, this season, alone.

“Our daughter Hailey absolutely loves Valley Youth Theater,” said HopeKids mom Kaydee.

“The cast and crew are always so thoughtful, spending time talking to – and taking photos with – our sweet girl. The smile they bring to her face makes my heart melt. We loved attending “Shrek: The Musical” and “The Wizard of Oz” – both performances were spectacular thanks to the amazingly talented young actors.”

Tickets for “Annie” range from $16.50 to $35.50 and can be purchased via telephone at 602-252-8497 or online, for an additional fee, at www.HerbergerTheater.org.

