Victoria James artwork to be auctioned at ValleyLife ‘A Legacy of Love’ Gala Oct. 6

ValleyLife will host “A Legacy of Love” Gala on Saturday, Oct. 6, celebrating more than 70 years of providing services throughout the Valley for individuals with disabilities.

The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m in addition to a concert, dancing and live auction held at Sheraton Crescent Hotel, 2620 W. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix.

International renowned artist Victoria James has donated an original abstract painting, “Less Distance.” The 31”x23” acrylic artwork on paper, signed by the artist, will be auctioned off during the silent auction and aid the programs of ValleyLife, according to a release.

Ms. James was inspired to paint “Less Distance” when she first moved to Arizona last year, knowing very few people and she initially felt quite isolated to be living in this new place, according to the release.

“I believe that this charity is one that truly contributes to the lives of the people of the Valley with disabilities, a cause that is important to me,” Ms. James said in the release.

“When I heard about Valleylife, I wanted to contribute something that I knew would echo meaning for people who live with a disability, ” she said.

Ms. James was born in London, growing up in Switzerland and eventually moving to Arizona in 2017. She majored in art for her international baccalaureate and was offered a place at Chelsea College of Art and Design, London, where she obtained a degree in fine art sculpture.

She began her early career as a sculptress and installation artist, ultimately transitioning back to painting and drawing in 2014.

Ms. James has exhibited internationally in solo and group exhibitions and her works are included in public and private collections throughout Europe and the U.S.

In October she will exhibit her work at Royse Contemporary in the Scottsdale Arts District, with additional exhibitions scheduled for 2019, according to the release.

ValleyLife’s mission and vision is to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities and to have an environment where individuals with disabilities have access to equal opportunities of living, loving and learning, according to the release.

For more information on the ValleyLife “A Legacy of Love” Gala, go to valleylifeaz.org. For information on Ms. James, go to victoriajamesartist.comor or contact her at victoria@victoriajamesartist.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.