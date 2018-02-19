Walter Art Gallery to host dimensional paintings gallery from Barbara Valles

“Perfect Imperfection” a solo show of dimensional paintings by classically-trained local talent, Barbara Valles, will open at The Walter Art Gallery, 6425 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale, with a reception Friday March 16 from 6–9 p.m.
There will be refreshments at the reception and local band The Paper Foxes will play in the Walter Dome across the parking lot from the gallery. The gallery will then run until Monday, April 9, according to a press release.
Ms. Valles said she is interested in the spontaneity and simplicity of everyday actions, common objects and ordinary materials.
“I find beauty and honesty in flaws and imperfections, and the inward self-reflection that they inspire,” she said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Valles works with an inventory of thumb and tongue prints she has created and uses oil markings, self-curving sheets and wrinkles to convey an ethereal sense of place. Simple physical strokes of pigment are applied with minimal force.
In the current show, she combines this vocabulary with the use of improvised materials to stretch the boundaries of abstract painting, a release states.
Her dimensional oil paintings are translucent, creating light pieces that seem to float in their spaces. Materials are twisted and shaped into folds and undulations and the material becomes the art object.
This body of work aims to explore the beauty and peace in the mundane.
Ms. Valles said people live fast, busy lives, strive for success and achievement and there are some moments that go unnoticed but, as the artist says, “those moments can make time stand still. And if we allow ourselves to slow way down, we can find substance and beauty in contemplating something quiet.”
Ms. Valles said her work invites viewers to slow down, to observe deeply, and approach the gravitas of life with lightness and playfulness whenever possible.
Ms. Valles was born in Spain and her work has been shown in cities such as Madrid, San Francisco and in Mexico. This will be her first exhibition in Scottsdale.
For Ms. Valles, art education began as a child and grew into an international trajectory. Formal art education took place at the Escuela de Artes y Oficios de Madrid.
She took courses at the Alevi Cultural Center in London, as well as the Circulo de Bellas Artes de Madrid before coming to Arizona and earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting from Arizona State University.
She has been featured in selective exhibitions at Marin Museum of Contemporary Art, San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art and San Luis Obispo Art Museum. She was awarded Brushtrokes 2013 from the San Luis Obispo Art Museum, and numerous other awards.
