Walter Art Gallery to host ‘Joyland Toyland’

Walter Art Gallery in Scottsdale is presenting “Joyland Toyland,” the solo exhibition of local artist Catherine Slye.

Ms. Slye is debuting her new series of photographs highlighting yesterday’s toys set in bright candy pop colors, according to a press release.

The exhibit will feature color punch macro portraits that were the result of toys, lighting from Lume Cubes and colored Roscolux filters.

Each piece is set within a deliberate colorspace, allowing color to have its own weight and influence, as color the core of the artist’s work: capturing color, revealing color and making color.

She meticulously collected over 40 vintage and antique toys, many of them are made of celluloid — a pre-plastic material used before World War II.

“I carefully selected toys that had fascinating faces and clever eyes, ones that would catch light allowing me to play with their expressions,” Ms. Slye said in a prepared statement.

The resulting photographs are original, spirited and captivating, with each tiny toy being shot with her Sony a7RIII + Canon EF Compact Macro 50mm lens + Pictools Adapter, a release states.

The Walter Art Gallery will host an artist reception for Ms. Slye from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, which will include light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided. The closing reception will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday Oct. 18.

“Joyland Toyland” will be on display at Walter Art Gallery, 6425 E. Thomas Road, from Sept. 20 through Oct. 18.

The Walter Project is a community of artists, entertainers, makers and visionaries who come together to form various creative ventures such as The Walter Art Gallery and The Walter Hive.

Known for their art cars such as Walter the Bus, Big Red, and Kalliope, the purpose of this community is to share joy and spark creativity through unique experiences.

