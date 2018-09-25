Waste Management Phoenix Open tickets for 2019 event now on sale

The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, announced Monday, Sept. 24 tickets are on sale for the 2019 tournament, scheduled to be played Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road.

General admission tickets are priced at $45 for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday of the event while Friday and Saturday general admission tickets are $60, according to a press release.

Thanks to Arizona Ford Dealers, all patrons will once again receive free admission to Monday’s Kadima.Ventures Pro-Am and Tuesday practice rounds thanks to Ford Free Days.

In addition to general admission tickets, all-inclusive hospitality packages also are on sale including Members Club, Clubhouse, Chairman’s Club Packages and the Greenskeeper package, a release states.

These packages offer a wide range of food and beverage options, VIP seating, enhanced viewing areas and other additional benefits.

The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is a highly-attended golf tournament and has gained legendary status, a release claims, for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR.

The 2019 edition will mark the 84th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 10th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

