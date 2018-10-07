Country star Lee Brice to headline 2018 Weekend Jetaway

Country star Lee Brice will headline the seventh annual Weekend Jetaway Nov. 9 in Scottsdale, an event that benefits two local charities.

Tickets are now available for the event, which takes place 6-9 p.m., and features live music from country superstar Lee Brice as well as culinary creations from leading Valley chefs, cocktails and casino games.

During the event, which benefits both Folds of Honor and The Challenge Foundation, guests will take part in a casino-style dice game, with one lucky winner earning a luxurious all-inclusive, first-class weekend trip to Las Vegas on a private jet for four.

Tickets are available starting at $150 per person at www.azweekendjetaway.com and are inclusive of all food, full bar, casino games and concert admission.

The event is the brainchild of Scottsdale business AXA Advisors Southwest, developed as a way for their entire team to partner together to give back on a large scale.

Fellow Scottsdale businesses On Q Financial and Spellbound (formerly Triyar) are also on board as part of the all-volunteer team.

“Lee Brice, an avid supporter of Folds of Honor, is taking time away from his busy touring schedule – not to mention his promotional tour to tout his latest album – to headline our event, singing all of his hits including ‘Drinking Class,’ ‘Hard 2 Love,’ ‘I Drive Your Truck,’ ‘I Don’t Dance,’ and more,” says Weekend Jetaway founder and AXA Executive Vice President Dillan Micus, noting Mr. Brice is a two-time Grammy “Song of the Year” nominee and has earned similar nods from the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, respectively.

Beyond the live music, the event will feature culinary creations from leading Valley restaurants including PNPK Craft Sliders + Wine Bar, Bourbon and Bones, SOL Cocina, Chula Seafood, Sushi Roku, Z Tejas, High & Rye, Nitro Live Ice Creamery, and more.

For the third year in a row, the event will be hosted on the rooftop of the W Hotel Scottsdale, on its WET Deck, which is located at 7277 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

All net proceeds benefit Folds of Honor and The Challenge Foundation, respectively.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

The Challenge Foundation is a local organization that helps smart, ambitious and hardworking students to break the cycle of poverty through education opportunities, awarding tuition scholarships and providing individualized support to love income families.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance Attendance is restricted to those 21 and over.

