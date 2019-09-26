WestWorld to host Peruvian horse show

WestWorld of Scottsdale is hosting the U.S. National Show for Peruvian Horses Oct. 11-13. (Submitted photo)

WestWorld of Scottsdale is slated to host U.S. National Show for Peruvian Horses, which the North American Peruvian Horse Association is hosting, Oct. 11-13 to which admission is free.

The Horse Show will feature over 100 horses from across the U.S. and Canada, who will compete for the Best Gait and in other breeding, junior, performance and pleasure Divisions. The event will be in the Equidome from 8 a.m. until daily classes conclude at the end of the day.

People are welcome to come to the barns and meet the owners and riders.

The Peruvian Horse is a relatively rare breed of horse, which the conquistadors brought to the New World over 500 years ago, according to a press release.

The explorer Pizarro took a small number of them into South America and settled with them in Peru. The horse became the “Treasure of Peru” and was kept in that country until the later 1900s when some were exported to the United States.

Since its arrival in the U.S., the Peruvian has become a pleasure mount with a large following of riders who desire a smooth riding horse for trips across mountains and desert.

The Peruvian Horse is naturally gaited, meaning that there are no aids that trainers use to make the horse move so smoothly. Shown without horseshoes, the Peruvian is noted for its luxurious mane and tail.

Horses are shown in traditional Peruvian tack, handmade in Peru. Every piece of tack has a historical purpose and displays the deep heritage of this breed of horse.

