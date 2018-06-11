Winning artist shakes up ‘Experience’ in Scottsdale

Josh Levario won a contest to have his work displayed in The Art of Ice Cream Experience. (Submitted photo)

Josh Levario’s milkshake-themed art is on display at The Art of Ice Cream Experience, 4224 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale.

Mr. Levario won a contest that offered the opportunity to create a painting for the business.

The canvas was a 7-foot tall by 20-foot wide wall in the Milkshake Room.

After winning the contest, the artist “devoted hours after his day job working in phases to create the intricate milkshake-themed scene filled with bold colors and subtle shapes that draw in the eyes of the viewer,” according to a release.

The Art of Ice Cream Experience invites visitors to enter eight ice cream-themed rooms for an “immersive, social art experience.”

It is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Cost: $25 for adults, 12 and older; $15, ages 4-11; children 3 and younger, free. Tickets: artoficecreamexperience.com

